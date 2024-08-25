Biel Moragues, president of one of Mallorca's taxi driver associations, recognises that public transport and taxis cannot cope in high season. The transport model, he says, must be seriously reconsidered.

"There cannot be more private cars. The solution is not more Uber or more taxis as we will just have more traffic jams." Arguing that the situation on the roads is spiralling out of control, he is critical of Othman Ktiri, the CEO of OK Mobility. "That guy says that, if necessary, he'll bring all the hire cars needed. Yes, another way of increasing the traffic jams that tourists and residents suffer."

For Palma he believes there has to be greater commitment to public transport - not just buses but also either the planned tram system or an extension to the metro.

"Public transport cannot meet the demand we have, just as the road network, water consumption and housing cannot. In the end, everything is out of control. We lack taxi and bus drivers. We are faced with a serious problem with the model. There are so many components that are failing."

And into the mix comes the number of tourists. Moragues says that no one has a real idea as to the number there are in Palma, especially because of the proliferation of rentals (illegal ones). "For instance, we get calls from tourists on C. Joan Alcover. There are no hotels there. We taxi drivers know full well about these lets in Palma. And with this tourism model we cannot regulate traffic."