The ADED Association of Distributors has launched a campaign “We love tourism” to try and repair any damage caused to the tourist industry and Mallorca’s image this season by the anti-mass tourism movement. In a statement they said. “As we all remember in the year 2020/21, the Cala Millor Hotel Association and rightly so, in view of the serious economic and social crisis that we were suffering at the time, businesses and citizens, due to the pandemic, the “SOS Turismo” campaign was launched a campaign that we distributors supported and participated in.

At the present time and for different reasons, the ADED Association of Distributors, understands that in view of the situation that is causing tension, discomfort and in some cases, albeit slight, aggravation, assaulting our visitors, etc., we believe it is necessary to promote a campaign to make amends to all the tourists who visit us or are thinking of doing so, as they are our customers, they are our clients.

“We invite all sectors and groups to join this campaign if they consider it appropriate.

However, we are well aware that in the tourism sector or environment, there are several problems to be faced and solved, such as mobility, parking, accesses, putting an end to the supply of illegal accommodation, etc., but in no case should all these issues be solved by insulting visitors or our “clients” with graffiti such as: “Tourist go home”, “Guiris fora”, “Kill a tourist”, etc...

We think that especially those who promote all these movements and demonstrations should ask themselves some questions, such as: Can any citizen of this community say that there is anyone in their family or close circle of people who does not live directly or indirectly from tourism? Are they aware that if there is a significant drop in the number of visitors, many thousands of citizens will lose their jobs? Thousands of businesses in many sectors (craftsmen, restaurateurs, commerce, accommodation, etc...) will be forced to close their doors.

We repeat that we are well aware of the issues or problems that we have to solve, but we insist that the only thing that we can achieve by insulting tourists and creating tension is that, as was the case in 2020/21 - we will have to say again “SOS Tourism”,