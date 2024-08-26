The Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil have begun taking statements from witnesses related to the accident in Cala Bona, in Son Servera. The investigation into the maritime tragedy that occurred last Friday night is trying to clarify whether the owner of the yacht, of German nationality, did not realise that he had run over the boat in which the young Guillem Comamala died.

All the people involved in the incident are making statements at police headquarters while other agents responsible for the case continue to analyse the video images provided to the case.

As the hours pass, new information is coming to light. The incident took place at 9.20 p.m., very close to the port.

The boat, flying the German flag and valued at just over 4.5 million euros, which failed to stop at the scene of the fatal accident, was located on Saturday at its mooring in Porto Cristo. That same day the analysis tasks were started with the aim of gathering the technical data of the boat and its geolocation in order to find out the exact position of the boat and how many people were on board.

The yacht that ran over the small boat ran over the engine causing lethal injuries to one of the occupants, a young man of aged who was accompanied by his uncle and another younger relative, aged 13.

The fatality was seated next to the engine and took a direct hit, while his two companions were unharmed, although they required the attention of emergency psychologists after witnessing the tragedy. Another important detail that has emerged from the investigation is that the small boat did have its lights on and its occupants were helped by other boats in the area. The three occupants were fishing in a small boat of 3.35 metres in length.