John Barry's California-style mansion in Santa Margalida was never completed. The composer of many James Bond scores and the winner of five Oscars turned his back on the project and on Mallorca after he discovered that he had been defrauded by the person he had put in charge of the building. He did eventually get his money back.

Barry died in 2011. His estate subsequently sold the mansion to a German real-estate agent and architect Kristian Worbs. Under an agreement with Santa Margalida town hall, the mansion - which has listed status - will be completed and be partly dedicated to John Barry. There will be an interpretation centre and events in the composer's honour.

Last week there was a dinner on the terrace at the mansion. Guests included the mayor and deputy mayor of Santa Margalida, Joan Monjo and Martí Àngel Torres. A Mallorcan singer, Antònia Frontera, was also a guest. Barry had once wanted to promote her in London. This was before things turned sour.

It has long been believed that Barry never returned to Mallorca; he left the fraud case in the hands of lawyers and didn't attend in person. However, Frontera explained in a recent interview that Barry, his last wife Laurie and his daughter came to Mallorca in 2005. They stayed at the Hotel Son Brull in Pollensa and secretly visited the mansion. There was no intention to complete the building. They just wanted to see "the white elephant".