The Queen consort of Thailand, Suthida, is currently in Mallorca with a massive entourage of security and staff to support the Thai crew participating in the 52 Super Series, which began on Monday in Puerto Portals, with 13 boats from nine different nationalities, including Germany, Brazil, the United States, France, Hong Kong, England, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Considered the ‘Formula 1’ of the sea, there is a great deal of excitement in the marina this week.

Thailand’s Queen Suthida is visiting Mallorca for the first time and, as well as supporting her regatta team, she plans to explore the island.

The current Queen of Thailand was the unofficial partner of King Rama X until 1 May 2019, when the monarch announced by surprise, three days before his coronation, that he had married this young woman, a former air hostess and was later appointed deputy commander of the King’s bodyguard unit and an army general, who was almost unknown to the Thai people. Today, she is the modern face of one of the world’s richest monarchies.

In the midst of the pandemic, King Rama X decided to skip all protocols and any ethical or moral attitude towards his people and took refuge in a luxurious hotel in Germany. There he locked himself up for months with a harem of 20 women. Queen Suthida went to the Swiss town of Engelberg, far from the king.