Right wing party Vox has expressed “full support” for the demands put forward by the Balearic food, drink and cleaning distributors’ association (ADED), while accusing the left-wing parties of “trying to implement economic racism”, with the aim of “satisfying and maintaining their extensive clientele network”.

In a statement, they have pointed out that it is “fundamental” to guarantee an “atmosphere of respect and hospitality” towards all visitors, given that for Vox this is a “key element for the sustainability of tourism”. Vox’s deputy spokesman in the Council of Mallorca, David Gil, explained that Vox joins the “just claim of the distributors of the Balearic Islands”.

For Gil it is “unacceptable” to allow “degrading treatment” of tourists, since, in his opinion, they are the “economic engine of the Balearic Islands”. He also demanded that immediate measures be taken to “put a stop to these attitudes” and to protect the image of Mallorca as “a welcoming and respectful destination”.

“It is regrettable to see how the left-wing parties, motivated by purely electoral interests, use their political machinery to divide and polarise society, by fomenting a climate of rejection towards tourists that clearly benefits their client base, but endangers the economic future of the archipelago,“ Gil said.

Gil warned of the “serious consequences” that this strategy could have, as “the Balearic Islands cannot afford to return to the alarming situation that was experienced during the ‘SOS Tourism’ movement.

Gil remarked that it is “fundamental” that concrete measures be adopted to ensure that tourists “feel welcome and respected in Mallorca”.

Finally, Vox has urged the central and Balearic governments to listen to the “concerns” of the retail sector and adopt the “necessary measures to protect tourism, a vital sector for Mallorca’s economy”.

“The administration has an obligation to act firmly and quickly to ensure that Mallorca is an attractive destination for millions of people who choose us every year to enjoy their holidays,” concluded Gil.