A feature of the Balearic government's social and political pact for sustainability, which was prompted by overtourism concerns, is a website that invites contributions from members of the public.

There are twelve areas for 'reflection and action' that mirror the working parties that have been set up. The area to have attracted the most contributions is land transport - 64 out of a total of 345. Launched on July 1, the website has received 10,780 visits. (These are figures up to August 19.)

The other areas are: environmental sustainability (49 contributions), sustainable tourism demand (39), social sustainability (36), natural resources (35), tourism strategy (34), air and port transport (24), tourism services and infrastructure (22), tourism competitiveness (14), qualification, training and labour well-being (12), cultural heritage (9) and innovation and digitalisation (7).

As well as the working party for land transport, specific studies are being conducted by employers groups. The Balearic Transport Federation and the government's mobility directorate are studying the supply of and demand for taxis and VTC-licensed vehicles (including Uber), while the Baleval association for car-hire firms is seeking to determine the exact number of vehicles in the Balearics. As this is a survey of its members, the association may not arrive at a definitive figure because it doesn't represent all firms.

There has been criticism of the working parties - the time they will take to report and their membership. Comprising 'experts' in the respective areas, there is no information as to who these experts are.

Ten of the twelve working parties have had initial meetings, the government saying that the process will be intensified and accelerated from September (things do tend to grind to a halt in August). A further criticism is the government insistence on "objective data". Various sources have claimed that problems are obvious, so are solutions and that exhaustive data analysis is unnecessary.

The website is: Pacteperlasostenibilitat