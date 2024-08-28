People who were on board the yacht La Luna on Friday night apparently got rid of evidence of the party that had been held on the yacht. It is being claimed that they sought to hastily clean the yacht and that this included throwing empty bottles into the sea in Porto Cristo. There is said to be photographic evidence of this.

Following the collision with the fishing boat off Cala Bona that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Guiem Comamala, it took some time for the Guardia Civil to locate the yacht. Patrols combed the eastern and southern coasts of Mallorca, key information having been that the yacht's hull was black. Eventually it was found in Porto Cristo.

After the yacht was cordoned off, a woman arrived around 8am on Saturday. She told the Guardia Civil that the owner had asked her to go and clean the yacht. She knew nothing about the fatal incident.

Investigators have been examining security camera images in seeking to determine how many people were on La Luna on Friday. Among statements they have been given is one from a woman who maintains that the son of the yacht's owner arranged parties on the yacht.

The owner is a German businessman who has a Mallorcan partner in the east of Mallorca real-estate sector. The son, aged 35, is an airplane pilot. He was apparently at the controls of La Luna when it hit the fishing boat.