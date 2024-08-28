Valldemossa and Fornalutx, both located in Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, are the Balearic municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants that attract the most interest among travellers on the internet, according to the Holidu portal. According to this classification, Valldemossa has an average of 1,440 monthly internet searches, followed by Fornalutx (410), Petra (290), Banyalbufar, where Sir Richard Branson opened a new luxury hotel last year, and the Menorcan town of FerrerieS, both with 110, the Holidu booking portal reported today.

The average cost of a holiday home in Mallorca is 274 euros per night, which represents a reduction of 24% compared to August. Rural accommodation in Mallorca stands out, exceeding 20 % of travellers’ preferences. Valldemossa, which tops the list with some 1,440 monthly searches, is a municipality famous for its Charterhouse and for having been the winter refuge of the composer Frédéric Chopin and the writer George Sand. It is also where Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has owned an estate for over 30 years and where he has spent most of this summer.

With only 679 inhabitants, Fornalutx, which ranks as the second most popular village with 410 monthly searches, is known as one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, with its stone houses and spectacular views of the Sóller valley. The average price for a night’s holiday rental here is 278 euros.

In inland Mallorca, Petra, with its 2,942 inhabitants and 290 monthly searches, is popular for being the birthplace of the missionary friar Fray Junípero Serra, founder of missions in California. Staying in this municipality costs an average of 296 euros per night in tourist accommodation.

With around 110 searches per month, they are located in the coastal town of Banyalbufar, in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, and Ferreries, in the interior of Menorca. The former, with a population of 523 people, is known for its cultivated terraces sloping down to the sea and its spectacular sunsets, and its average price of 342 euros per night in holiday homes. On the other hand, the price of a night in a holiday rental in Ferreries is 228 euros, an area noted for its handicrafts and beaches such as Cala Galdana and Cala Mitjana.