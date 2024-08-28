Palma airport motorway will have a new 800-metre lane, the fourth, to unblock the entrance to Palma and improve safety and fluidity on this road. The extension is part of a package of measures being promoted by the Council of Mallorca to improve the entrances to the capital and reduce traffic jams on the Via de Cintura, including a new road at Can Blau, changes in signposting, improved tarmac and the reorganisation of the exit from the Molinar roundabout.

The council president, Llorenç Galmés, made the announcement today and stressed that the actions add up to an investment of close to 12 million euros and will be carried out between this October and the beginning of 2025.

The two lanes from the airport motorway in the direction of Via de Cintura will be modified. One of them is underused, as it can only be used by vehicles heading towards the Manacor road. Both lanes will eventually run in the direction of Andratx. A new lane will also be created in the tunnel under the Can Blau roundabout, which now has only two lanes and was becoming a funnel for vehicles coming from the motorway.

A fourth lane will also be built, taking advantage of the central reservation on the airport motorway, some 800 metres long. It will be in the section that goes from the roundabout at the access to Molinar or Torrent Gros to the entrance to Via de Cintura, in order to give more fluidity to the traffic entering Palma.

President Galmés highlighted the Council of Mallorca’s firm commitment to improving mobility in the accesses to Palma. The Via de Cintura has an average daily intensity (IMD) of between 140,000 and 180,000 vehicles in several sections.

“These are four actions without land consumption, which aim to tackle traffic congestion on the airport motorway and the access to Via de Cintura, one of the most saturated points of the road network. It will involve an investment of 12 million euros and we hope that they will be finished at the beginning of 2025”, he said.