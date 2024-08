On Wednesday, the skipper of La Luna, the yacht at the centre of the fatality in Cala Bona last Friday night, was interviewed for several hours at the Guardia Civil's Palma headquarters. He was formally placed under investigation for manslaughter and failure to assist.

To use the Spanish, he is 'imputado', which isn't the same as formally charging someone with an offence.

As the yacht was in Porto Cristo, a court in Manacor will be in charge of instructing the case. As well as witness statements, the court will be given technical reports from investigators.

The skipper apparently told investigators that he and others had been unaware that the yacht had hit the fishing boat. The Guardia Civil consider this version to be unbelievable. It would have been almost impossible not to have noticed.