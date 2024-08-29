The latest Executive Nomad Index from international real-estate consultancy Savills makes Palma the seventh best destination in the world for executive nomads.

Two Spanish cities rank higher than Palma - Barcelona sixth and Malaga third. The global list is headed by Dubai. Abu Dhabi is second.

Savills say that the common digital nomad is symbolised by the young backpacker, whereas executive nomads tend to be older and are more likely to move with their family. They place greater emphasis on day-to-day lifestyle aspects when choosing a destination, such as security and access to health or education.

When it comes to housing, extra space and proximity to services tend to be a priority. For these individuals, both physical networking and digital connectivity are important. Executive nomads typically hold a digital nomad visa or are citizens of an economic bloc that allows freedom of movement to live and work.

Variables that Savills consider include internet speed, air connectivity, rents, climate, culture, gastronomy and beaches.