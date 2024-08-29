A 1,300 square metre mansion located in Puerto Andratx is the most expensive home for sale in the Balearics and the seventh most expensive in Spain, with a price tag of 24.5 million, according to the real estate portal Idealista. The company has compiled the 10 most expensive homes currently on the market, nine of which are located on the Costa del Sol and one in Mallorca, in Andratx.

It is a villa located in Puerto Andratx, with a constructed area of 1.294 m², on a plot of 107.000 m². It has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, an infinity pool, its own spa and unobstructed panoramic views.

The most expensive in Spain is a mansion located in Las Lomas, in Marbella, with 2,000 m² and 16 bedrooms, set on a plot of 8,800 m2. With views of the Mediterranean and the Sierra Blanca, it has a games room, swimming pool, wine cellar and its own tennis court. Its market price is 35 million euros.

Access to housing is one of the main problems faced by much of the resident population in Mallorca. Rising property prices are causing many people to look to other municipalities with cheaper properties. According to the Fotocasa Real Estate Index, the Mallorcan towns with the cheapest properties per square metre are Inca with an average of 2,020 euros per square metre; followed by Manacor, 2,182 euros; Felanitx, 2,547 euros; and Son Servera, 2,944 euros.

These figures are considerably cheaper than those of localities such as Andratx, where the average price per square metre is 6,672 euros; or Calvia, where it is 6,014 euros. In other words, to buy an 80 square metre flat in Andratx it costs and average of 533,760 euros, while in Inca one with the same dimensions can be picked up for 161,600 euros.

If the difference is significant between different municipalities in Mallorca, if you compare them with those on the mainland the result is staggering. According to the Fotocasa Real Estate Index, the cheapest town in Spain is Carolina (Jaén), where the average price per square metre is 637 euros.