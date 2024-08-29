Antalya, in Turkey, is the top of the season, leaving Mallorca in second place. | Murat Esgin
Palma29/08/2024 12:56Updated 30/08 16:58
Mallorca might be hoping to extend the season, but so are competing destinations and it appears that Turkey is winning the battle for late summer and Autumn bookings. According to TUI, Antalya, in Turkey, is the top of the season, leaving Mallorca in second place. The top five is completed by two Greek islands, Crete and Kos, in third and fourth place respectively, and Hurghada in Egypt in fifth place.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyGo to Turkey and drink alcohol like you do in Mallorca, you will have problems, women may have problems getting into some places if they don't have their hair covered. If you accidentally fall and suffer a fracture, you will be taken to a third world hospital.
The fact that low-cost tourism is leaving for Turkey is good news. It is a type of tourism that is widespread, that does not spend money and that costs Mallorcans money from our taxes. At the prices that tourist packages are sold, they are not profitable. Mallorcans have to pay for excellent health care, roads, train lines, energy for millions of tourists, excellent infrastructure. And in exchange we have tourists who generate enough to offset this cost and make a profit. Mallorca needs fewer tourists so that they have a good experience when they visit.
Turkey welcome tourists. It plans to use the tourist dollar to further build its economy and become a major tourist destination. This will be at the expense of Mallorca's tourist income and in time some, if not many, of the anti-tourist protestors will be made redundant, face job cut backs and find that their tourist-serving skills are no longer needed. There are destination Tourism Directors right now rubbing their hands together at the possibilities and opportunities created by Mallorca's idiotic anti-tourism campaigns. "Looking a gift horse in the mouth" is a saying purpose made for the idiot protestors.