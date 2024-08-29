Mallorca might be hoping to extend the season, but so are competing destinations and it appears that Turkey is winning the battle for late summer and Autumn bookings. According to TUI, Antalya, in Turkey, is the top of the season, leaving Mallorca in second place. The top five is completed by two Greek islands, Crete and Kos, in third and fourth place respectively, and Hurghada in Egypt in fifth place.

“The warm temperatures and excellent value for money make Turkey particularly attractive for families,” says TUI Germany managing director Stefan Baumert. The tour operator has reported very good bookings this Autumn, with Baumert claiming that “it could be the autumn holiday with the strongest demand ever.

“Following FTI’s withdrawal from the market, the company has secured generous additional funds and will be able to offer 75,000 additional holiday packages at attractive prices for the autumn holidays alone,” he stated. With strong interest in its pristine waters and numerous beaches, Antalya has welcomed over 9 million tourists in the first seven months of the year, with arrivals from Germany at nearly 1.8 million.

Germans ranked second on the list of the countries with the most tourists to the Mediterranean hub in the stated period, just behind Russians. The U.S. remains the most popular long-haul destination in the autumn, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, the Maldives and Mauritius.