Antalya, in Turkey, is the top of the season, leaving Mallorca in second place. | Murat Esgin
Palma29/08/2024 12:56
Mallorca might be hoping to extend the season, but so are competing destinations and it appears that Turkey is winning the battle for late summer and Autumn bookings. According to TUI, Antalya, in Turkey, is the top of the season, leaving Mallorca in second place. The top five is completed by two Greek islands, Crete and Kos, in third and fourth place respectively, and Hurghada in Egypt in fifth place.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.