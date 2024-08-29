A group of German men accused of the gang rape of a German woman have been released on bail of 10,000 euros by a court in Palma.

Aged between 21 and 23, they were remanded in custody over 13 months ago, having been arrested on July 13, 2023.

The case relates to events of the night of July 12 to 13. The woman met one of the men at a club in Playa de Palma and went with him to the beach, where they had sexual relations.

She agreed to go with him to his hotel. When they arrived, the receptionist refused to allow the woman to enter. They went to another hotel where his friends were staying. She was forced to have sex, which was recorded on phones.