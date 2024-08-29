German men arrested for gang rape in Mallorca

When they appeared in court in July last year. | Pere Bota

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma29/08/2024 19:36
TW
0

A group of German men accused of the gang rape of a German woman have been released on bail of 10,000 euros by a court in Palma.

Aged between 21 and 23, they were remanded in custody over 13 months ago, having been arrested on July 13, 2023.

Related news
Arrival at court in Palma, Mallorca of Germans accused of gang rape

Case dismissed against one implicated in Arenal gang rape

More related news

The case relates to events of the night of July 12 to 13. The woman met one of the men at a club in Playa de Palma and went with him to the beach, where they had sexual relations.

She agreed to go with him to his hotel. When they arrived, the receptionist refused to allow the woman to enter. They went to another hotel where his friends were staying. She was forced to have sex, which was recorded on phones.