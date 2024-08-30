Dennis Viehof, the skipper of the yacht that struck and killed Guiem Comamala off Cala Bona last Friday, has returned to Germany, where he lives and works as an aviation pilot.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old son of German businessman Klaus Viehof was formally placed under investigation for manslaughter and failure to assist. He wasn't arrested and has not appeared before a judge. He says that he will be at the disposal of the Spanish justice system, maintaining that he did not realise that the yacht, La Luna, had hit Guiem Comamala's fishing boat.

He has held a skipper's licence since he was 18. All documentation required by the Guardia Civil has been handed to investigators. A court in Manacor is now instructing the case.

The Viehof family is one of Germany's wealthiest. Dennis Viehof is the grandson of Eugen Viehof, who sold his Allkauf retail group in 1998. Eugen's four sons inherited the fortune, Klaus Viehof having branched out into real estate and aviation. He owns a property near to Porto Cristo, which was where La Luna - which he also owns - was located last Saturday.