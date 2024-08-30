Pollensa town hall is aware of publicity for a rave-style party planned for March 2025. A post on Instagram announced a "secret" party and had an image of Ses Coves Blanques in Cala Sant Vicenç. These caves are a protected area.

The post, which has since been taken down, advertised tickets at a price of 100 pounds. The exact location wasn't specified, but the image clearly suggested that it would be the caves. In March this year there was a party. Images of this were posted on Instagram. Those images showed people dressed in Stone Age costumes.

Pollensa's mayor, Martí March, said on Thursday that if an attempt were to be made to hold this party in the caves, "the necessary measures" would be taken to prevent it. The environment ministry, also aware of the possible party, said that an environment agent would be sent in order to draw up a report.

The caves are covered by the Tramuntana Mountains management plan for natural resources. The holding of any event requires permission and has to be compatible with the plan's regulations. The planned party would most certainly not be compatible.