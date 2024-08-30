Holiday apartment rentals in the Balearics led the occupancy figures in July, with an average of 86% of bedplaces, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute. 327,646 stayed in rented accommodation, of which 272,429 were foreigners. The number of travellers rose by almost 21% compared to last year. Overnight stays, almost 1.65 million (1,649,699), increased to a lesser extent, by 5%, with an average stay of five days.

Statistics estimates that 22,307 flats remained open in July, with a capacity of 71,861 beds.

The weekend occupancy rate was 88.1%. The number of staff employed was 7,834. Mallorca was the destination with the highest occupancy rate, at 87.8%. In Spain as a whole, the United Kingdom was the main source market, with 30.9% of the total.

Rural tourism accommodated 76,888 travellers, 66,796 of them foreigners, and accounted for 241,206 overnight stays, with an average stay of 3.14 days. The survey estimates a supply of 12,072 bedplaces in 571 accommodations, with an average occupancy rate of 64% and 4,371 people employed. In addition, 31,962 people opted for a rural property. In July, rural tourism prices rose by 10.7% in the Balearics, the highest increase in the country, which as a whole increased the price of this type of accommodation by 3.9%.