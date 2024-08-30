Demand for holiday rentals remains extremely high. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Holiday apartment rentals in the Balearics led the occupancy figures in July, with an average of 86% of bedplaces, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute. 327,646 stayed in rented accommodation, of which 272,429 were foreigners. The number of travellers rose by almost 21% compared to last year. Overnight stays, almost 1.65 million (1,649,699), increased to a lesser extent, by 5%, with an average stay of five days.
