The police in the German city of Essen today confirmed that the officers “involved” in an attack on a taxi driver in Mallorca ten days ago have returned to duty and that they have not yet received any communication from the Spanish authorities following the incident.

A spokeswoman for the police where these officers work has confirmed their return to work, although she did not specify what tasks they are carrying out at the moment. The same spokeswoman has indicated that she has not yet received any information about the incident or possible allegations from the Spanish authorities against the officers.

The victim is a 71-year-old man who ended up in hospital after being beaten up on August 20 by passengers who identified themselves as Essen police officers and even showed him their badges.

The incident was linked to the alleged loss of a mobile phone by one of the passengers who accused the taxi driver of stealing it, something the driver has strongly denied.

The cabbie had picked the four coppers up in Arenal. Around 6am, they arrived at their destination - the Son Burgues agrotourism establishment in Petra. One of the four told the driver that he had lost his phone. There was an argument about paying the fare and the taxi driver was attacked. The four tried to destroy his phone so that he could not call for help.

He was able to, and the Guardia Civil went to the scene. Officers found one of the four. He was arrested, having offered to pay the taxi driver and also having attempted to bribe the officers. The other three were arrested later in the day. The driver was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital with two fractured ribs and a broken wrist. There was also a blood clot on his head.