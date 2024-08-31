La Luna, the yacht that struck 20-year-old Guiem Comamala's fishing boat and killed him on Friday last week, will be lifted out of the water so that Guardia Civil investigators can properly examine the hull.
Cala Bona fatality: Investigators will examine the yacht's hull
Damage will be decisive in determining the force of the impact
Also in News
- Katy Perry under investigation for Balearic video
- “Someone in power needs to make it clear to the UK and Germany that Mallorca wants tourists”
- New setback for Britons flying to Spain
- Famous Balearics town votes against banning tourists
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.