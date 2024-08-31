La Luna, the yacht that struck 20-year-old Guiem Comamala's fishing boat and killed him on Friday last week, will be lifted out of the water so that Guardia Civil investigators can properly examine the hull.

The yacht was inspected by Guardia divers last Saturday, which was when it was cordoned off in Porto Cristo. They observed that there was some damage. The damage will be decisive in determining the force of the impact with which it rammed the fishing boat.

The force's homicide squad is seeking to determine the speed at which the yacht was travelling when it hit the fishing boat off Cala Bona. The yacht's radar has been analysed in establishing the exact location of the collision.

It has emerged that the people who were on board La Luna had dinner at a Porto Cristo restaurant last Friday night, the incident having occurred around 9.20pm. They maintain that they were unaware that the yacht had hit the fishing boat.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old skipper, Dennis Viehof, was formally placed under investigation for manslaughter and failure to assist.