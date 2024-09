The National Police homicide squad is in charge of the investigation into the death of a man who fell from the sixth floor of a building in Palma on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the building on C. Berenguer de Tornamira around 3pm. There were a number of witnesses who saw the man fall.

Aged in his sixties, information given so far indicates that he was British and a resident of Mallorca.

Medics could do no more than pronounce him dead at the scene.