The facilities are practically ready and only a few technical details are missing, such as the installation of an armoury, with the corresponding security measures, changing rooms, lockers, furniture and installation of fibre, communications, etc. The new police station is expected to be fully operational within six months.
Palma Local Police chiefs consider the location of the new police station to be of vital importance. “From a strategic security point of view and in terms of moving personnel around, we will gain a lot. But we must not forget that for dissuasive purposes, the 24-hour presence, 365 days a year, of cars, motorbikes, vans and more than 100 officers in one of the hottest spots in the city will be decisive”, they point out. Another of the highlights of Mayor Martínez’s shock plan is the installation of eight intelligent surveillance cameras. These devices will be strategically located at different points in the Parc de ses Estacions.
One of the technical characteristics of the new surveillance cameras is that they are equipped with the most cutting-edge and efficient technology on the market. The devices are equipped with artificial intelligence and face readers. This means that during the night, when the park is closed, the cameras will be able to detect intruders and automatically monitor all areas where criminals move. T
he recordings will be kept in the custody of a police archive, under the parameters established by the Data Protection Law, and can only be viewed by agents of the Palma Local Police. These images will be decisive in the different legal proceedings of criminal acts committed in the area of the Parc de ses Estacions and the Intermodal station. The council stresses that with this promise fulfilled by Jaime Martínez, the city will have “an army” of elite police to curb crime, youth gangs, ex-gangs and prostitution.
