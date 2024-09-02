The Mayor of Palma Jaime Martínez’s new police model is advancing steadily. Palma City Council will be putting the Parc de ses Estacions and the Intermodal public transport station under heavy protection. The local police will set up a new police station and equip the entire area with state-of-the-art cameras. The police base will be located in a municipal building next to the tourist office. These facilities, which are already being remodelled and adapted, will house the two elite police units together with a complaints office. In total, these facilities are expected to house just over a hundred officers and will remain open and operational 24 hours a day.

The facilities are practically ready and only a few technical details are missing, such as the installation of an armoury, with the corresponding security measures, changing rooms, lockers, furniture and installation of fibre, communications, etc. The new police station is expected to be fully operational within six months.

Palma Local Police chiefs consider the location of the new police station to be of vital importance. “From a strategic security point of view and in terms of moving personnel around, we will gain a lot. But we must not forget that for dissuasive purposes, the 24-hour presence, 365 days a year, of cars, motorbikes, vans and more than 100 officers in one of the hottest spots in the city will be decisive”, they point out. Another of the highlights of Mayor Martínez’s shock plan is the installation of eight intelligent surveillance cameras. These devices will be strategically located at different points in the Parc de ses Estacions.

One of the technical characteristics of the new surveillance cameras is that they are equipped with the most cutting-edge and efficient technology on the market. The devices are equipped with artificial intelligence and face readers. This means that during the night, when the park is closed, the cameras will be able to detect intruders and automatically monitor all areas where criminals move. T

he recordings will be kept in the custody of a police archive, under the parameters established by the Data Protection Law, and can only be viewed by agents of the Palma Local Police. These images will be decisive in the different legal proceedings of criminal acts committed in the area of the Parc de ses Estacions and the Intermodal station. The council stresses that with this promise fulfilled by Jaime Martínez, the city will have “an army” of elite police to curb crime, youth gangs, ex-gangs and prostitution.