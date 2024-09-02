Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is certainly enjoying his time on Mallorca where he is filming scenes for his National Geographic Limitless with Chris Hemsworth series. The actor, who rose to fame playing Thor, said in an instagram post "great times filming in Mallorca for #LimitlesswithChrisHemsworth season 2 with @natgeo @wildstateprod."

Chris is based in the south of the island and arrived last month accompanied by a film crew. He has tried his hand at psicobloc. Mallorca has acquired a reputation for being one of the top destinations This extreme sport. is a form of free solo climbing where any fall should result in the climber landing safely into deep water below the route.

DWS is therefore considered safer than normal free solo climbing, however, DWS brings several unique additional risks including trauma from uncontrolled high-speed water entry, injury from hitting hazards above and below the water while falling, and drowning in rough or tidal seas, and is thus considered riskier than normal bouldering.

He is the executive producer of the National Geographic series, but is best known for his role as Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He was cast as the superhero in 2011, his early career in Australia having included roles in Neighbours and Home and Away. Last month, he was a surprise guest drummer at Ed Sheeran's concert in Bucharest.