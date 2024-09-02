More than 60 litres of rain per square metre fell in the village of Porreras this afternoon as the island went on full bad weather alert. The red alert will remain in place until tonight with heavy rains being forecast for some parts of the island.

There were reports of people being trapped in their cars as the freak storm hit this afternoon in Porreras. The fire brigade responded to numerous emergency calls including to free the people who were trapped in their cards.

The Palma Met Office (AEMET) said that the storm had hit the Porreras areas particularly hard and more rain was being forecast. The unsettled weather is expected to last for most of the week.

Heavy rains are usual for this time of the year in Mallorca, in fact they had a local name, The Cold Drop or Gota Fria.