A ten-year-old boy is in an induced coma at Son Espases Hospital having fallen some ten metres at the sports centre in Arenal (Llucmajor).

The accident happened some days ago, but the police press report wasn't provided until Monday. The boy and another ten-year-old, who is in a serious condition, were attending a birthday party inside the sports centre. At one point they wandered off and managed to get into the pavilion, the door to which was supposedly locked.

Once inside the pavilion, they activated an automatic tarpaulin curtain that is used to separate courts. They clung onto the tarpaulin, seeing how high they could get before falling off. The tarpaulin reached its maximum height, which was when they fell.

Guardia Civil and Llucmajor Police investigators have been told that the door was locked but that it is possible to open it without a key.