In the early hours of Monday morning, a 44-year-old Briton was arrested in Magalluf for drugs dealing. He later appeared in court and was released after exercising his right not to testify.

Last Tuesday, two plainclothes police officers saw another Briton, who had been arrested some days previously for drugs dealing, enter an apartment on C. Pere Vaquer Ramis. Shortly afterwards, a person went to the apartment and then soon left. The police intercepted him. He was a 19-year-old Italian tourist who admitted that he had bought marijuana. He added there were all kinds of drugs.

As no one else then left the apartment, the police couldn't make an arrest, but aware of drug sales activity at the apartment, they kept an eye on it. Around 1am on Monday, two uniformed officers stopped a Spanish man who was leaving the apartment. He said that he had sampled cocaine and planned to return and buy some.

Half an hour later, the Briton went out onto the street and was arrested.