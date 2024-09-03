The British tourism market in the Balearics has had its ups and downs this season as recent stats show and according to new research revealed by TransPennine Express (TPE), two-thirds of Brits (66%) have struggled to afford the price of a foreign holiday this year and have instead turned to UK getaways this summer.

The research found that a quarter of Brits (25%) decided against a holiday abroad because of increased costs. More than a third (35%) of those surveyed by TPE said the price of flights to popular destinations have become too expensive and one in five (20%) said it’s the first time they have struggled to afford a holiday overseas.

Millions of Brits who gave up on a holiday abroad are instead opted for a UK break. More than two thirds (69%) went on a UK holiday this summer and a further 16% were considering taking one.

The top destination for UK holidays according to the rail operator’s research was the Lake District, with 38% of Brits heading there, followed closely by the medieval city of York (19%) and Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh (19%).

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience and Transformation Director at TPE said: “We’ve all felt the pinch this year and the rising costs of flights abroad has meant that some Brits can’t go on a foreign holiday. It means we will see the return of the much-loved UK holiday and with so many hidden gems across the UK, all accessible by train, we can’t wait to be the ones carrying thousands of Brits to their summer holiday destinations on our modern, clean and comfortable trains.”

The rise of Brits returning to UK holidays this year is mainly down to the rising costs of foreign excursions according to TPE’s research. According to some experts, the prices for hotels, airfares and tour operator holidays are rising by 10 per cent each year on average. Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience and Transformation Director at TPE continued: “Airfares in particular have never been this high and there’s no doubt we’ve seen the end of the low-cost fare era.

"So it’s no surprise to see people grabbing a £10.20 ticket to the Lake District for their summer holiday. Our affordable prices mean that holidaymakers can sit back, relax and make the most of getting together across the North and Scotland. Cost may not be the only reason Brits are taking a UK holiday this year, recently, mass flight cancellations have led to Brits being stranded at airports both at home and abroad.