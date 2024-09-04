Emergency teams have found one of the hikers who went missing during the storm on Tuesday. He is a 32-year-old British man. The lifeless body has been located about 200 metres from where the Guardia Civil and firefighters were searching.

A large operation by the Guardia Civil and the Bombers de Mallorca is currently deployed in the Serra de Tramuntana trying to locate the second of the hikers who went missing. The tourists were caught in the heavy rain and the second Briton is still unaccounted for. The Guardia Civil has his mobile phone number and is trying to triangulate his position via telephone masts.

Due to the overflowing of the Torrent de Es Racó in Escorca, emergency teams had to rescue a hundred people who had been trapped. In addition, the underpass that connects to sa Calobra was flooded. Land resources and the Benemérita helicopter also took part in the operation. Of the five people who were staying at the Son Amer refuge, two of them returned at 00:20 hours, in a state of shock and very tired, after being rescued. A third tourist had to be treated in a clinic, but his life is not in danger.