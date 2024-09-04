It might not be sailing weather but if you own a 2310 tonnes superyacht, one should be quite safe close to the coast of Mallorca. AALTO, formerly known as Amevi, is the personal motor yacht of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Mittal ordered the yacht in 2007; it was built at Oceanco shipyard in the Netherlands.

Mittal is an Indian steel magnate, based in the United Kingdom. He is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s second largest steelmaking company, as well as chairman of stainless steel manufacturer Aperam. Mittal owns 38% of ArcelorMittal and holds a 3% stake in EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

In 2005, Forbes ranked Mittal as the third-richest person in the world, making him the first Indian citizen to be ranked in the top ten in the publication’s annual list of the world’s richest people. He was ranked the sixth-richest person in the world by Forbes in 2011, but dropped to 82nd place in March 2015. He is also the “57th-most powerful person” of the 72 individuals named in Forbes’ “Most Powerful People” list for 2015. His daughter Vanisha Mittal’s wedding (in 2005) was the second-most expensive in recorded history.

Mittal has been a member of the board of directors of Goldman Sachs since 2008. He sits on the World Steel Association’s executive committee, and is a member of the Global CEO Council of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries,[18] the Foreign Investment Council in Kazakhstan, the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council, and the European Round Table of Industrialists. He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Cleveland Clinic.

In 2005, The Sunday Times named him “Business Person of 2006”, the Financial Times named him “Person of the Year”, and Time magazine named him “International Newsmaker of the Year 2006”. In 2007, Time magazine included him in their “Time 100” list. AALTO is worth US$ 125 million.

AALTO’s interior exudes luxury with its public areas and 8 VIP staterooms. Each guest cabin comes with twin and quarter-sized beds, en suite bathrooms, toilets, and large TV sets. The owner’s suite doubles the grandeur with its spacious living area, luxury furnishings including Italian marble in the bathroom, cherry furniture, and a personal jacuzzi. The yacht also houses a large jacuzzi for all guests and two outdoor bars. In 2012, AALTO underwent a refit, which saw her hull painted a fresh shade of blue, according to Superyachtfan.