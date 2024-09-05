According to a study by property website Fotocasa, the price of second-hand homes in Felanitx has risen more than in any other municipality in Mallorca. Over the past year the price has gone up by 34.3%, the average in the Balearics having been 16.7%, the second highest in the country.

The greatest increase in the Balearics has been in Santa Eulària des Riu (Ibiza) - up 41.9%. Felanitx is second at a regional level and is followed by Pollensa (29.3%), Ciutadella (Menorca) with 26.9%, Santany (25.4%) and the municipality of Ibiza (23.4%).

Other double-digit increases have been in Andratx (17.9%), Llucmajor (17%), Alcudia (14.9%), Mahon in Menorca with 13.3%, Capdepera (12.8%) and Sant Josep de sa Talaia in Ibiza (10.6%).

The most expensive municipality in the Balearics is Santa Eulària des Riu with an average square metre price of 8,336 euros. Ibiza is second with 7,147 euros and then come Andratx (6,905 euros) and Calvia (6,041 euros).

The least expensive is Inca with an average of 1,901 euros. But by way of contrast this is more than three times as much as in Villanueva del Arzobispo (Andalusia) with a price of 630 euros.