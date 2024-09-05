A pair of trousers and a shoe have been found as the search for the British hiker missing in the area of Torrent de Pareis in Sa Calobra continues.

The head of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue group, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, said on Thursday that rescue teams have been diving in pools in searching for the 32-year-old. His 26-year-old partner was found dead at the mouth of the torrent on Wednesday. "I have faith that we will find him," he added. The search will resume on Friday.

Mallorca firefighters explained earlier on Thursday that the search was now focusing on areas with accumulated water, warning, however, of the difficulty of the work because the water is still running and is cloudy and dragging a lot of dirt, making visibility difficult. Furthermore, due to the orography of the terrain, communications between the search teams is also difficult.

Members of the Guardia Civil’s Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) joined the search on Thursday morning. Teams were combing the entire torrent from end to end.

Since 2017, five people have lost their lives in torrents and ravines in Mallorca and two (one of them the tourist who is still missing in the torrent de Pareis) remain unaccounted for. The ‘curse’ of the torrents, with unexpected surges of water, have triggered tragedies, although emergency experts clearly differentiate two categories: canyoning professionals who suffer an accident and hikers (many of them tourists without the appropriate clothing or equipment) who recklessly enter these rocky gorges.

According to Spain’s official tourism website: “The Torrent de Pareis declared as Natural Monument is one of the most spectacular canyons on the island. You will be surrounded by it’s impressive 250 meters rock walls on each side, walking and scrambling between huge boulders and finishing at the beautiful and picturesque beach of Sa Calobra. Please bear in mind that this particular activity requires good physical fitness and balance since it’s a difficult hike.

“TO BRING:– Sporty clothing– Hiking shoes or mountain boots– Swimming gear– Backpack– Min 1’5l water/person– Sandwich or snacks– Sun protection– Towel.”