The two car-hire associations in the Balearics are downplaying acts of vandalism over the summer. There have been "isolated cases", but the associations' presidents, Julio Nieto of Baleval and Ramon Reus of AEVAB, say that member companies have experienced very few problems.

Even so, some companies are said to have opted to remove stickers that identify vehicles as hire cars. Where these isolated cases have occurred, cars have been scratched or mirrors have been damaged and tyres have been punctured.

On one car that was damaged, a sticker was placed. It read: "Your rental car is not safe here. Beware of local people, they are angry." This was the work of a supposed association - one of angry residents.

Hire cars are right at the heart of the debate about tourist overcrowding, Reus admitting: "It is clear that we cannot do nothing, but vandalism is not the solution."

There is to be a meeting at the end of the season at which representatives from the sector will analyse the problem of overcrowding. Conclusions from this will be presented to the relevant working party under the umbrella of the government's social and political pact for sustainability.

It might be noted that occasional acts of hire-car vandalism are hardly anything new. In the past they have usually just been cases of mindless vandalism for the sake of it. In the summer of 2017, which was when radical youth group Arran staged various stunts of an anti-tourism nature, there was the odd report of vandalism with a specific tourism angle. But that was all.