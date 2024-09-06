The National Police homicide squad's investigations into the death by drowning of a boy in a hotel pool have concluded that two lifeguards could face charges of manslaughter due to serious negligence.

On August 25, a six-year-old French boy drowned in the pool at a hotel in Playa de Palma. The pool has two separate areas. The boy was in the small pool but apparently swam into the adults' area, which was where he drowned.

Witness statements claim that the lifeguards had not been paying attention to what was happening in the water. They have been questioned in the presence of lawyers.

The police have forwarded their findings to the Palma court that is instructing the case. It will continue to investigate the extent to which the alleged negligence may have contributed to the boy's death.