The crowdfunding site set up to raise funds for the crew of the British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) superyacht capsized and sunk during a fierce, pre-dawn tempest carrying 22 passengers and crew while anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, has nearly hit its target of 10,000 euros.

The skipper behind the site stated at the start: “I would like the yachting community and anyone else to donate to support the crew and the fellow crew member who sadly lost his life in the line of duty. The funds will be share equally amongst all of the crew to support them in the mental, physical and financial challenges that lie ahead. I hope the outcome of our help allows the crew to move forward with their lives and can rely on the support of our yachting community.” And the response has been extremely positive.

Not only had Bayesian been based in Mallorca, in particular the Club de Mar in Palma and Port Adriano, for many summer seasons, according to nautical industry sources consulted by the Bulletin, she also underwent regular refits in Palma. The senior members of the crew are very well known on the island, in particular the Canadian-Antiguan chef Recaldo Thomas was sadly died.

Today, the site has raised 8,370 euros and the site manager has said: “Thank you to everyone that has donated so far. It’s been amazing feat of kindness and generosity to the crew of the yacht. I hope our donation to the crew will give them hope and compassion that the yachting industry looks after its own in times of disaster.

“Sharing the love and human suffering of all the people involved. No one wants to go through what they have gone through.” The skipper James Cutfield has been spotted back home in Mallorca.