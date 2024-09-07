La Luna, the yacht that hit the fishing boat off Cala Bona two weeks ago, killing 20-year-old Guiem Comamala, was moved from Porto Cristo to Puerto Alcudia on Thursday.

In dry dock at the Alcudiamar marina, the Guardia Civil started a thorough inspection of the hull and propeller on Friday. A series of dents and damage near the propeller and on the bow were examined and a photographic report made.

Prior to the transfer to Alcudia, data related to the yacht's movement and stored in the 'black box' were analysed in Porto Cristo on Wednesday.

These inspections require the assistance of specialists. They come at a price, and it is understood that the yacht's owner, Klaus Viehof, has offered to pay the costs.

His son, Dennis, who was skippering La Luna on the night of August 23, is under formal investigation for possible manslaughter and failure to assist. He and others who were on board the yacht have told investigators that they were unaware of the collision with the fishing boat.