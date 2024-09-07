Rayner stressed that she delivers on her promises and that people should be happy with her.

Humphrey CarterPalma07/09/2024 10:52
Angela Rayner has decided to face the criticism for her stage dance at Hï Ibiza which went viral on social media. The British deputy prime minister enjoyed a night out during her holiday on the island alongside DJ Fisher under the watchful eye of hundreds of British tourists.

The video of her dancing went viral on social media and many of her compatriots criticised her for her attitude and image as a high-ranking politician. The Deputy Prime Minister appeared on ITV New to answer a host of questions, including one about her famous Ibiza video.

“I would say that people on holiday are on holiday,” she says, playing down the issue, “but I will also say that I take my job very seriously”. Rayner went on to stress that she delivers on her promises and that people should be happy with her. “I know that the people of this country deserve more and I will fight for them every day, but I also know that people need to have days off,” she says.

“I mean, I could apologise for my dance moves, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea, but I do take a day off.” Her boss, Sir Keir Starmer cancelled his holiday plans as the Government continued to focus on tackling the riots. The Prime Minister had been expected to set off on a summer break to Europe with his family.