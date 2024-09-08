51-year-old Enrique N. B. died on Saturday after a fire broke out at a house in a rural area of Andratx. He was rushed to Son Espases Hospital with 70 per cent burns but passed away some hours later.

The fire started around 12.45pm in a room of the house off the MA-10 between Andratx and the port and next to the Son Vich roundabout.

He managed to get to the roundabout to seek help. A Guardia Civil Traffic Police patrol car passed by and immediately called for medical assistance. Paramedics spent half an hour stabilising him before he was taken to Son Espases.

The Guardia's Judicial Police are investigating the fire, indications being that Enrique started it deliberately. The house is owned by a Mateu, who had let Enrique live at what is a rundown property in exchange for looking after it and tending to animals.

Mateu had apparently told him that he planned to sell the property. The police believe that Enrique set fire to it as a form of revenge.

Enrique's father died in a house fire some twenty years ago.

