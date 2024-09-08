Calvia police report having arrested a 24-year-old German tourist accused of the rape of a woman in a Magalluf hotel room.

Around 11am on August 29, police were called to a hotel on C. Tirso de Molina. The hotel reception explained that an alleged rape had been reported.

The woman and her female friend, who were on holiday in Cala d'Or, had met a group of men and decided to stay over in Magalluf at the hotel where the German man and his friend were staying.

They were in adjoining rooms. In the morning, the woman's friend decided to go back to Cala d'Or, having seen that the woman was still asleep. On the way to Cala d'Or, she got a call. The woman was crying and told her that she had been raped.

She later told police that she had been asleep and woke up because the 24-year-old was trying to force himself on her. She told him to stop and eventually he did.

He was arrested and the case was handed over to the Guardia Civil.