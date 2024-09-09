The Audiogram hearing centre is celebrating its 25th anniversary. During this quarter of a century, the centre has helped more than 3,000 people with hearing problems to hear again and improve their quality of life.

Since its inception in 1999, Audiogram has been a benchmark in Mallorca for its commitment to excellence and innovation. Its team of hearing care professionals work tirelessly to ensure that each patient receives the care and hearing solutions that best suit their needs. Throughout these 25 years, Audiogram has evolved, always offering the latest advances to improve our patients' experience.

"These 25 years represent the hard work and passion our team has put into every consultation, every fitting and every follow-up with our patients and their hearing aids. We are here to celebrate not only our achievements, but also the positive impact we have had on so many lives," says Caty Moll, hearing care professional and director of Audiogram.

Audiogram exclusively presents Danavox Boreal hearing aids, the new hearing aid for listening in noisy environments.

The new hearing aid from Danish brand Danavox has been designed to provide the best possible hearing care from the first fitting and to improve the intelligibility of conversations in noisy environments and a noticeable noise reduction in those situations.

Danavox Boreal Hearing Aids help people hear with greater clarity and definition without isolating them from their sound environment, allowing them to choose what they want to hear.

Audiogram also has the new SIGNIA SILK, the smallest hearing systems on the market.

They are the most discreet, instant-fit hearing aids on the market and are now available in a rechargeable format. The new Silk IX is the ideal hearing solution for those who value discretion, as they are virtually invisible.

They are placed inside the ear canal, allowing for an immediate, discreet and even invisible to the naked eye fitting.

The centre offers the option to try them, with no obligation. To have access to a free demonstration of BOREAL hearing aids or SILK IX, all you need to do is either call the centre and make an appointment or sign up HERE using the form on the website.

Contact details

We are available in Spanish, Catalan and English.

Telephone: 971 87 76 76

WhatsAapp: 660 55 15 56

E-mail: hola@audiogram.es

Address: C/ Gilabert de Centelles No. 8B (behind El Corte Inglés)