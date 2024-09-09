A 21-year-old German tourist was arrested by the National Police last week for criminal damage after he tore out the air conditioning unit of his hotel room in s'Arenal, claiming it was too cold.

Hotel staff called the National Police to report a guest causing damage to his room. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the employees, who explained that a young man had come to the reception desk carrying the air conditioning unit, claiming it was too cold.

Employees decided to notify the authorities after observing the young man's behaviour. A joint patrol from the Operational Response Group (GOR), consisting of officers from both the National Police and the German Police, arrived on the scene. The officers interviewed the guests in the room where the incident occurred and confirmed the damage.

The air conditioning unit had been removed, causing damage to the electrical system and pipes. Following their investigation, the Spanish and German police arrested the 21-year-old German man on suspicion of criminal damage.