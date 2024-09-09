Hotel staff called the National Police to report a guest causing damage to his room. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the employees, who explained that a young man had come to the reception desk carrying the air conditioning unit, claiming it was too cold.
Employees decided to notify the authorities after observing the young man's behaviour. A joint patrol from the Operational Response Group (GOR), consisting of officers from both the National Police and the German Police, arrived on the scene. The officers interviewed the guests in the room where the incident occurred and confirmed the damage.
The air conditioning unit had been removed, causing damage to the electrical system and pipes. Following their investigation, the Spanish and German police arrested the 21-year-old German man on suspicion of criminal damage.
It was so stupid that it is hard to believe that it actually happened. This German (again, of course!) guy must have been high on drugs or something. Unless he tried to pay homage to Monty Python. If so, it was pathetically far from the masters...
I have to admit this made me chuckle. I can imagine he asked if it could be turned down because it was too cold and when he was told "no" he decided to deal with it! Pretty funny really! At least it wasnt violent assault this time!
Incredible actions from this young German!!!. What his Fines and damage costs will accrue, he will totally deserve. Plus a Psychiatric assessment of his mental health.
Slow news day?!
Well Sir, there's a handy remote control in the room with an easy to use ON/OFF button so there's no need to manhandle the unit from the wall and lug it down to reception. Really there isn't.