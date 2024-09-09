Alex Ellis will present his credentials to His Majesty King Felipe VI in a ceremony that will take place in the coming weeks. “I am honoured to represent His Majesty Charles III and my country as Ambassador to Spain and Andorra,” said Ellis.
“Our countries enjoy a close and enduring relationship across so many areas: between our citizens, our cultures, our armed forces and across the world of academia, science and commerce. I am looking forward to supporting this relationship to become even stronger.”
This will be Ellis’ second posting to Spain, a country he already knows well from his role in the British Embassy in Madrid in the early 2000s. Since then, he has served as Ambassador to Portugal and Brazil and most recently, as the High Commissioner to India. He has held a range of roles across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cabinet Office and the Department for Exiting the European Union, in addition to being an Advisor to the President of the European Commission. His X account is @AlexWEllis.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Name: Alexander Wykeham Ellis
Married to: Teresa Adegas
Children: One son, Tomás, on the autistic spectrum
2021-2024 High Commissioner to India (equivalent to Ambassador)
2020 Deputy National Security Adviser, Cabinet Office
2017-2019 Director General, Department for Exiting the European Union
2013-2017 Ambassador to Brazil
2011-2013 Director of Strategy, Foreign and Commonwealth Office
2007- 2010 Ambassador to Portugal
2005-2007 Adviser to the President of the European Commission
2003-2005 Counsellor EU and Global Issues in the British Embassy in Madrid
1996-2003 Various roles in UKREP Brussels and Foreign and Commonwealth Office including: member of negotiation teams for the euro, 7-year budget, institutional reform and enlargement of the EU
1992-1996 Third later Second Secretary, EU/Economic in the British Embassy in Lisbon
1990-1992 South Africa Team, then desk officer for Zambia and Malawi
