The impressive support ship Intrepid has arrived in Palma. This spectacular vessel has docked at the Astilleros de Mallorca shipyard for its annual maintenance work. Intrepid is the support vessel for the megayacht Infinity and is owned by the American magnate Eric Smidt, owner of the chain of hardware stores of Harbor Freight Tools, which operates over 1,500 retail hardware stores in 48 states and generated $8 billion in sales as of 2023.

The vessel is powered by four MTU engines, giving it a top speed of 22 knots. It also has a fuel tank of more than 300,000 litres and a range of 5,000 miles, according to La Gaceta Náutica. On the other hand, it has 21 crew members on board and has five cabins in total. Intrepid carries all the complementary material for the Infinity megayacht, such as some auxiliary boats, as well as a heliport and a fully equipped hospital. The vessel has a length of almost 70 metres and has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure.

The vessel is valued at around 40 million dollars and its annual maintenance cost, according to SuperYacht Fan, is four million dollars. The ship was developed by the Dutch shipyard Damen Yachting.

The superyacht Infinity stretches an impressive 117 metres (383ft) in length and encompasses a volume of 4,978 tons. She is among the largest yachts in the world and is the biggest ever built in The Netherlands.

The $350 million vessel has seven decks, a pool, and a yoga studio it uses AI to stabilize the mammoth yacht on rough seas. Smidt is also the founder and president of The Smidt Foundation. With assets of approximately $265 million, the foundation’s signature programme, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, supports skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.