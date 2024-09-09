The Summer security operation mounted by the National Police, Palma Local Police and German police has so far led to more than 260 people being arrested ‘in fraganti’ for allegedly committing robberies along the Playa de Palma this summer. These are some of the figures of the joint patrols carried out in the Palma resort and in which, in some cases, the same people have been arrested several times on different days, according to the National Police in a statement.

They have also detailed that as a result of the operation they have arrested a total of more than 500 people as possible perpetrators of various crimes, such as injury, damage, against public health, robbery and sexual assault, although in most cases they have been for theft.

The National Police reported that in one day this past weekend, eight people were arrested in Playa de Palma, four of Romanian origin, one Moroccan and three Algerians, all of them as alleged perpetrators of theft from tourists, and the stolen goods were recovered and returned to their owners.

The detainees acted late at night and in the early hours of the morning, as they chose the victims to steal their belongings without them being aware of it and they even stole from several tourists at the same time.

In most cases, they took advantage of the fact that the victims were distracted on the beach, bathing or on the beachfront, to steal handbags, wallets, mobile phones and other items. The operation will continue until the end of October, should the authorities and the police see fit.