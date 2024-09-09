Police on the beach beat in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/09/2024 15:46
The Summer security operation mounted by the National Police, Palma Local Police and German police has so far led to more than 260 people being arrested ‘in fraganti’ for allegedly committing robberies along the Playa de Palma this summer. These are some of the figures of the joint patrols carried out in the Palma resort and in which, in some cases, the same people have been arrested several times on different days, according to the National Police in a statement.
