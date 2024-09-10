The plan for a massive chicken farm in Sineu has run up against considerable opposition. The town hall has issued a negative report, the 'mancomunitat' of municipalities in Mallorca's Pla region is against it, as are residents and environmentalists. Greenpeace has said that this farm would be the most polluting in Spain.

It envisages up to 750,000 chickens. An estimate for the annual water consumption is roughly equivalent to that of 25 Olympic-size swimming pools. The Balearic government's water resources department has yet to produce a report, but government reports so far, in addition to Sineu town hall's, have been unfavourable.

The report from the livestock service drew attention to a large number of "deficiencies" and the latest report, this one from the natural environment directorate, has highlighted issues such as the impact on local fauna, contamination, and transmission of diseases.

The land for this projected farm includes a protected area of holm oak. The environmental impact study states that part of the woods which would be used by the chickens has habitats for the likes of the red kite, the booted eagle, and falcons. It is close to two important breeding areas for diurnal bats.

The presence of such a high number of chickens could affect various populations, including that of the Mediterranean tortoise. Diseases could be transmitted to wild birds. Potential epidemic outbreaks raise environmental health and biosecurity concerns, while the accumulation of chicken droppings could contaminate soil and water.