Ahn Hye-jin, otherwise known as Hwasa, may not be a familiar name, but she is a massive star on the South Korean pop scene. On Monday, she was one of four Korean artists who performed while being filmed in the centre of Palma.

In Plaça Cort, which is by the town hall, a production team of around fifty recorded the performances and the reactions of pedestrians and people on bar terraces. This was for a programme that will be broadcast by KBS, South Korea's national broadcaster.

There will be further production work in Mallorca until Saturday, the island having been chosen for the first in a series about music in various countries. Away from Palma, Soller and Valldemossa will be locations.

In addition to performances, a drone is being used to film spectacular aerial images that will be seen by millions of people in South Korea.

Tourism promotion to South Korea?

But what is the reason for such a mobilisation of resources? KBS, the public television of this Asian country, has chosen Mallorca to film during this week and until Saturday the first episode of a new programme in which viewers will discover in each chapter the music of a different country.

It's been a while since the filming of a super audiovisual production in the streets of Palma stopped being a cause for surprise, but it's not every week that one of the giants of South Korea lands in Ciutat. This Monday afternoon, tourists and pedestrians strolling through the Plaça de Cort noticed an important technical and human device in which around fifty workers 'took over' the perimeter of the emblematic olive tree that presides over this central enclave.