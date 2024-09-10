The Guardia Civil is investigating two drivers, aged 35 and 51, one on a motorbike and the other driving a car, for driving, on different days, on the roads of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains at 157 and 163 km/h, respectively. Both have been charged as alleged perpetrators of crimes against road safety.

According to the Guardia Civil, the first incident dates back to September 1. A motorbike was caught by a mobile radar at 157 km/h on the Ma-10 road, which connects Pollensa with Andratx. The motorcyclist exceeded the maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour by more than 80 kilometres. Traffic officers located him a few days later and he was placed under investigation.

A few days later, on Saturday 7, the radar again ‘caught’ a driver speeding on the same road.

In this case, the suspect was driving a vehicle at 163 kilometres per hour. The reckless driver suffered the same fate as the motorist and was charged by the Guardia Civil after being located.

The “Indignats Ma-10 platform” has been complaining that the situation with the illegal races on the roads of the Serra de Tramuntana “remains the same as ever or worse”. The body warns of “motorbike accidents against buses, cars, other motorbikes, young people killed or badly injured, drivers, visitors and hikers in fear,...”.

They also regret that “the cameras that the Guardia Civil, in agreement with the Council of Mallorca, had to install in the area of the Mirador de ses Barques, one of the most conflictive points of the Ma-10, are waiting for someone to install the metal supports that have been piled up on one side of the road for more than three months”.

Meanwhile, “the criminals, convinced of their impunity, continue to commit crimes and turn the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana into one of the worst hells imaginable, day and night, endangering the lives of the general public who pass through it and illegally attacking one of the supposedly most protected environmental areas of Mallorca”.