An Algerian man was taken to hospital on Monday after falling from a church roof while resisting arrest.

On Monday afternoon the man's wife called the Guardia Civil. He had assaulted her and threatened to kill her. He had then left their home, which was when she able to phone for help.

Shortly after officers arrived at the address in Arenal (Llucmajor), the man returned. Reinforcement from Llucmajor Police was called for as he was resisting arrest. Three officers were injured during a chase through the streets which led to the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Lactancia.

He went onto the roof of the lower part of the church and continued to defy officers. He was sprayed and then fell as he ran across the roof.