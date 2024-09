Brace yourself for a touch of autumn this week in Mallorca as temperatures will go into nose dive on the island on Thursday and Friday, according to the AEMET, the Palma Met Office.

The maximum temperature on Friday will fall to just 23 degrees Centigrade and rain is also being forecast. "Prepare yourselves, we will be seeing a touch of autumn this week with the temperatures rapidly returning to normal at the weekend," AEMET said in a press statement.