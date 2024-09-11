With the recent storms and heavy rain across the island it’s not been a case of puss in boots, it’s volunteers in boots in Pollensa. Annalise Elliott and her family moved from the UK to Pollensa nearly four years ago and she was very keen in to get involved in the local community, integrate and learn the language. And as a result of that, she got involved with the Cat Protection Pollensa association, which is about to be relaunched in the new year.

Meanwhile, in between helping, supporting and looking after the local cat colonies and controlling the overall population growth of Pollensa’s street cats using a trap, neuter, return programme, the six-strong ‘steer’ group, of which Annalise is a member, is busy trying to organise awareness and fundraising events in the build-up to the big relaunch, which will be on Sant Antoni (the patron saint of animals) on January 17.

“Cat Protection Pollensa was founded over seven years ago to help support the work of three local women - Coloma, Louisa and Christina. These local businesswomen were looking after street cats in Pollensa. Trying their best to manage the numbers via ad hoc neutering, feeding and dealing with sick, injured and abandoned cats themselves.”

British women

“A couple of British women saw the work they did and wanted to help, so they set up a Spanish association called Cat Protection Pollensa and started fundraising for these cats and their carers,” said Annalise. Fast forward seven years and we have over 60 cat colonies, 2,000 cats we care for, and around 30 volunteers.

“Our food bill is in excess of 3,000 euros a month (most volunteers buy their own food or top up the food that we are able to provide). We have no paid staff, and everything is undertaken by the volunteers. This includes feeding, trapping, transporting, looking after sick cats, fostering and adoptions, as well as all fundraising, co-ordination, negotiations and social media. Cat numbers massively increased during Covid, as we were unable to undertake the trapping and neutering that we would normally do. That, coupled with our major funder pulling out, has meant that we are left in a financially precarious position,” she explained.

Central government funding

Hence the relaunch. But the association has managed to secure funding from central government and Pollensa council, so that is testament to the great job done by the association and all the volunteers, which Annalise said are of all different nationalities. We save cats lives as well as managing the colonies and numbers of cats in the area. For example, one cat Mia had boiling oil thrown over her. We ran a fundraiser to save her life and fund her ongoing care, her foster family couldn’t part with her, so she is in her forever home.

“This year there was a fire in one of our colonies and only one kitten from a litter of three survived. The escape was so traumatic it caused her internal injuries, but we saved her and she is now looking for her forever home. Two kittens that have recently found their forever homes had such bad eye infections when we found them, they had to have their eyes removed. They may be blind, but they are still living their best life with a lovely family. These are only a few of the happy endings our volunteers have been able to facilitate.

Struggling

“During our financial crisis we have not sat on our laurels, but sadly the government and council funding does not kick in until March, so that leaves us struggling between now and then. Therefore, we are running fundraisers to bring further funds in. This is where you can help us. Come along and support us on September 28 at our fun filled 80s night, where you can dance the night away, enjoy good food, listen to live music and the best 80s DJ sets. There will be a raffle and an auction. It is going to be fun. Its at Inspira (between Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa),” she said. Annalise was also keen to point out that it’s not simply about cats, it’s also about the local community.

Hearts and minds

“The change in the animal rights law was a godsend, but many people are still not aware of how the law has changed. Quite simply, it is now illegal to kill cats, but sadly a small section of the community doesn’t know that. So, part of our job is ‘hearts and minds’, it’s about educating people about the change in the law and the rights that cats, in fact all animals have.

“I guess it has been part of the culture, but attitudes have changed, just look at the anti-bullfighting movement and the fact they have been banned in certain parts of the Balearics and Spain. That’s an important role as well. But we are a broad church. As I said, we have local Mallorcans. The new president, Coloma Jaume Campomar, is Mallorcan and she is doing a sterling job as are all of the volunteers, and while we can never raise enough money, we can never get enough volunteers,” she said. “Plus we are working on setting up a sister association in the UK to raise further funds and awareness.

Homes in the UK

“Some of the cats and kittens we have saved or fostered have been sent to homes in the UK and across Europe, but that’s an expensive operation. So if we can get things moving in the UK that will give us a major boost,” she stressed.

To help: https://www.facebook.com/events/469477375496095

https://www.catprotectionpollensa.com/wish-to-donate or info@catprotection.com